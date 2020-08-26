Florida investigators visit North Carolina in cold case

PLYMOUTH, NC (AP) — Detectives from Florida have visited a North Carolina county to investigate a 1982 cold case.

WITN reports Chris Cassenari of the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says a woman’s body was found in a canal in River Beach, Florida, but it’s believed she is from Washington County.

- Advertisement -

Cassenari, the lead detective in the case, says authorities had a person of interest in the case, but investigators weren’t able to make a case.

Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes says there’s a family who can get some closure if someone can identify her from a composite photo.