Local artist creates new seahawk statue for UNCW

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new resident flew into the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Wednesday.

A new seahawk statue created by Wilmington Artist Dumay Gorham has been installed near the freshman residence halls.

- Advertisement -

It was placed outside Pelican and Sandpiper residence halls.

Gorham is the same artist who created the now iconic seahawk statue at the front of the university.

He says it wasn’t his original intent when he began the piece, but the new statue represents the beginning of a students journey and the sculpture at the front of the school represents the end.

Related Article: Senior members of the Ashley High School boys lacrosse team honored

“Hopefully, incoming freshmen and their families can use this one for photo ops and create those memories when the students first show up at UNCW the same way the graduating class uses the one out front,” he told WWAY.

Gorham says some of his best work now lives on UNCW’s campus.