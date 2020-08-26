NC State postpones first football game

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina State’s opening football game at Virginia Tech has been postponed for two weeks — from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 — because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and schools announced the delay two days after N.C. State paused all athletics activities.

Both teams are now scheduled to open the season with instate ACC matchups Sept. 19.

N.C. State will host Wake Forest, while Virginia Tech will host Virginia.