NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina State University is telling students remaining in university housing to go home, acknowledging a rising number of COVID-19 clusters occurring in both on-campus and off-campus housing.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said in an email Wednesday that, beginning on Thursday, students in university housing should schedule a time to move out of on-campus residences.

- Advertisement -

To ensure physical distancing, the school is establishing an 11-day window for students to move out, beginning Thursday.

N.C. State has reported 21 COVID-19 clusters since classes began Aug 10, for a total of 546 positive cases. Four of the clusters are in residence halls.