Police: Peeping Tom airdrops NC student lewd photo, exposes himself

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — A UNC Charlotte student told police she was in her new apartment Sunday night when she received an inappropriate photo sent to her phone. She then heard moaning coming from outside and saw a man with a flashlight peeping inside her home.
The student, who did not want to be identified, moved into the 49 North apartments, which are off-campus, eight days before the incident.
“It’s just kind of hard to be here and not think about it,” the student said.
The photo was Airdropped to her phone.
“Once I accepted the first Airdrop, I found out it was a nude (man),” she said.
She then saw the man outside moaning and touching himself.