Three-day standoff between CB Police, man barricaded in home ends

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — According to Carolina Beach Police, a nearly 72-hour long standoff with a man barricaded inside his home is over.

The standoff started when police were called to a home in the 700-block of Glenn Ave. around 11:20 p.m. Sunday. Police say they saw a man with a gun who then disappeared and refused to come out of his home.

On Tuesday evening, police confirmed they were making progress, and the road remained closed off.

On Wednesday around 12 p.m., police confirmed they had made contact with the man, and were working towards a “safe resolution”.

