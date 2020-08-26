VIDEO: Wilmington teen tackled for attempting to grab Trump flag

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A young woman was allegedly assaulted in Wilmington after police say she took a man’s Trump flag.

Police say the 17-year-old girl then ran away with the flag and reportedly looked like she was, “trying to rip it up.”

The man then took the flag from her and tackled her to the ground, police say.

The victim’s friend, who captured the incident on camera, claims the flag wasn’t stolen and that the girl had not been able to grab the flag before she was tackled. She also says the victim did not try to rip up the flag.

The 17-year-old had minor scratches and was treated by EMS.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, the incident happened on August 20 around 5:30 p.m. on Market Street.

Police have the video and are waiting for the victim to send in a photo she took that clearly shows the suspects face.