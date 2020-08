WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A student at Whiteville High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

Whiteville City Schools Superintendent Marc Whichard says the student was not feeling well and has not been in school since Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

Whichard says “out of an abundance of caution,” a total of 14 people are now in quarantine for 14 days. The student who tested positive, 12 other students and one teacher.