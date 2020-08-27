CCSO: Correctional officer arrested for stashing tobacco in boot at prison

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County correctional officer was arrested for hiding tobacco in his boot while trying to enter the prison, according to the sheriff’s office.

On August 20, a sheriff’s office vice-narcotics investigator responded to Columbus Correctional Institution on Prison Camp Road in Whiteville in reference to found contraband.

CCSO reports that a lieutenant at the prison found a bag of tobacco in the boot of JuJuan Lowell Lambert, 33, of Whiteville.

The lieutenant was conducting a search before Lambert entered the facility, according to deputies. The tobacco was seized and Lambert was arrested.

He was transported to the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with misdemeanor possession of tobacco products in a confinement facility.

He was released on an unsecured bond.

NC Department of Public Safety says Lambert resigned from DPS on August 20 prior to being served by law enforcement.