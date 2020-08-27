Coast Guard opens fire on shark swimming toward crew

(WWAY) — There were some tense moments on August 20 when the United States Coast Guard says a shark approached crew members of Cutter Kimball during a swim call in the Pacific Ocean.

Someone spotted a shark in the water where about 40 crew members were swimming.

- Advertisement -

A maritime enforcement specialist on board the cutter fired at the shark.

The USCG says all of the crew members got out of the water safely.

The shark was about six to eight feet long and appeared to be uninjured as it swam away.