Coglin’s Retro Bar reopens as Coglin’s Pizza Kitchen in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just like all private bars and night clubs, Coglin’s Wilmington closed their doors five months ago at the beginning of the pandemic.

But Coglin’s was in a unique situation. Since they were new, only opening their doors for the first time on New Year’s Eve, their ABC permit was temporary.

Owner Zack Medford says they intended to sell food eventually, so they took advantage of being closed and built a kitchen.

Once the kitchen was complete, they released their private bar permit and reapplied to become a restaurant.

“We had to go through an intense re-inspection process with the City of Wilmington, the county and ABC,” Medford said. “We were recently issued our restaurant permit and now are open as Coglin’s Pizza Kitchen.”

He says the throwback charm remains with additional flavor.

“Coglin’s is the heart and soul of the 80s and 90s,” Medford said. “You can always come in here, grab a drink and listen to your favorite hits from the best decades in history, but now while you’re here you can eat pizza and enjoy some great food at the same time.”

In addition to adding food to their menu, Coglin’s has taken many precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Employees are screened as they come into work, masks are required at all times if you are not eating or drinking, tables are a safe distance apart and modifications have been made to the bar area to promote social distancing.

“It is important for everyone, from our employees to our guests, to practice the three Ws,” Medford said. “Wash your hands, wear a mask and wait 6 feet apart. If we do that and we work together, then Coglin’s is going to be here to stay.”

Coglin’s is open Wednesday through Sunday until midnight, but the bar will close at 11pm to follow the state order.

Medford suggests guests arrive early for dinner since they are operating at half capacity.