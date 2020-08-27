Cooper’s budget proposal includes Medicaid expansion, bonds

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper is recommending to legislators how to spend nearly $1 billion in COVID-19 federal relief dollars, mainly for public health, K-12 schools and local governments.

But he asked separately on Wednesday that legislators reconvening in Raleigh next week spend more state tax dollars on disaster relief, at-risk students and teacher bonuses.

The Democrat also tacked on other policy and spending prescriptions that will likely be idled by the Republican-controlled General Assembly.

They include Medicaid expansion and more than $5 billion in debt for capital projects and infrastructure.

Senate Republicans are wary of spending more state tax dollars during an uncertain economy.