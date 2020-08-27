Feds: Man lied on paperwork to get $400K in CARES Act loans

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Federal authorities say a North Carolina man lied on some paperwork to get $400,000 in U.S. government loans that are for businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlotte Observer reports that David Christopher Redfern was charged Tuesday with wire and bank fraud.

Federal prosecutors said that Redfern applied for loans available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. It was passed by Congress earlier this year.

The loans were for a construction business based in Trinity, which is about an hour northeast of Charlotte, the U.S. government said.

The company was formed in January 2020, court filings show.