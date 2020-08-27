Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater

LAKE CHARLES, LA (AP) — Laura is now a Category 1 hurricane headed toward Arkansas, where an unusual tropical storm warning was issued for much of the state.

Authorities say it’s still a dangerous system after making landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, the most powerful to hit the U.S. this year.

Forecasters predicted an unsurvivable storm surge and potentially catastrophic damage.

More than 580,000 people were ordered to evacuate.

Rescuers have to wait for winds to die down before looking for survivors.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency says resources are in place to help in the weeks and months ahead.