Innocent Florida inmate to be released after 37 years

TAMPA, FL (AP) — A Florida man who has spent the last 37 years in prison on a rape and murder charge has been ordered released after officials discovered new evidence that proved his innocence.

Robert Duboise, who’s 56, was serving a life sentence, convicted in 1983 for the murder of 19-year-old Barbara Grams.

- Advertisement -

Grams had been raped and beaten while walking home from her job at a Tampa mall.

Judge Christopher Nash ruled Duboise should be released immediately.

He’s scheduled to walk out of prison later Thursday.

Related Article: Man accused of leading law enforcement on chase day after ending probation

The judge also scheduled Sept. 14 to hear a motion to overturn Duboise’s entire conviction.