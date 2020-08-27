Judge deciding whether to release controversial video of fired WPD officers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A judge is determining whether to release car camera footage involving three fired Wilmington police officers.

The City of Wilmington is petitioning for the release of the video.

Police say two videos from a patrol car’s camera show the men making racist or derogatory comments toward African Americans.

Officers Michael Piner, Jesse Moore II, and James Gilmore were fired in June.

Gilmore filed an appeal with the city for reinstatement.

An attorney for two of the former officers, city leaders, and a judge are meeting behind closed doors.

WWAY’s Kylie Jones is listening to the hearing and we will bring you more as it becomes available.