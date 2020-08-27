Lawyer: Ronnie Long, convicted of 1976 rape, will be freed

CONCORD, NC (AP) — The attorney for a North Carolina man who has spent 44 years in prison for a rape he says he didn’t commit will be freed.

The Charlotte Observer reported that Ronnie Long’s attorney shared the news via Twitter on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Attorney Jamie Lau wrote that the state will ask a district court to enter a writ vacating Ronnie’s conviction.

Long was a 20-year-old Black man living in Concord when he was accused of raping a white woman.

Earlier this week, a federal appeals court had granted a new hearing for Long.

A judge had criticized North Carolina for defending Long’s conviction despite the possibility that investigators withheld evidence.