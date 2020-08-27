NC middle school teacher of nearly 20 years resigns amid remote learning

GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — Triad teachers are struggling to balance remote learning, lesson plans and taking care of their own children.

“I’m very sorry to my students and my parents this year but in reality, I’m not the best teacher for this situation,” said Erica Bean, after resigning from her teaching position with Guilford County Schools.

Bean has taught sixth grade science, social studies and language arts at Western Guilford for almost 20 years.

“You just try your best to make it interactive and have fun with them,” Bean said.

Bean, like many teachers in the Triad, is juggling online students, technology glitches and helping her own children.

“It’s just a lot. It’s very time consuming,” Bean said.

The stress was not only getting to Bean but her family as well. Her son missed one day of first grade last week because she was struggling to keep up with her online classroom and her daughter who just started fourth grade recently made a comment that struck a chord.

