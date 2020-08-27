NC search and rescue task force deployed to assist hurricane victims

(WWAY) — A search and rescue task force from North Carolina deployed Thursday morning to assist in the response to Hurricane Laura along the Gulf Coast.

Answering a request from the State of Louisiana through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, North Carolina is providing a task force of 41 responders.

20 personnel from the Greensboro Fire Department are providing the swift water rescue component of the team, along with six rescue boats. 18 members of Charlotte Fire Department along with two structural engineers make up the urban search and rescue component of the team. A coordinator from North Carolina Emergency Management also deployed with the team.

The task force is capable of performing water rescues, wide area searches, and rescues from damaged and collapsed homes and buildings. The team deploys with its own base camp, communications, and support equipment and is able to operate self-sufficiently for 72 hours at a time.

The deployment is expected to last up to 15 days. The team will receive specific assignments after arriving in Baton Rouge tonight.