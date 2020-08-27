North Carolina school system closes after ransonware attack

WAYNESVILLE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina school system is closed to students after officials discovered a ransomware attack.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports Haywood County Schools is closed for the rest of the week following an announcement on Wednesday.

The system says there will be optional workdays for staff. School staff discovered the attack on Aug. 24 and classes were canceled for the next three days.

According to the school system, a third-party attacker asked for ransom in exchange for stopping the attack.

The district took services offline to contain the incident and contacted the N.C. Department of Public Safety.