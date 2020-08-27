Pence defends police at convention amid rising race tension

BALTIMORE, MD (AP) — Republicans aggressively defended law enforcement on the third night of their convention, led by Vice President Mike Pence.

The proceedings unfolded as the nation faced renewed tensions following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

The wounding of Blake sparked continuing protests in a state that could decide the fall election. Pence seized on the national reckoning over racial injustice to argue Democratic leaders are allowing lawlessness to prevail in cities from coast to coast.

He and others described cities wracked by violence, though protests in most locations have been largely peaceful.

President Donald Trump made a brief appearance as Pence concluded.

Trump will address the convention’s finale Thursday night.