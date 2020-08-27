Police say man in critical condition after stabbing at hotel

High Point Police Department (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, NC (AP) — Police say a man was stabbed in his hotel room in North Carolina and is in critical condition.

The High Point Enterprise reports police officers were dispatched to a hotel Wednesday after the desk clerk reported that a woman said her boyfriend needed emergency medical attention.

When officers arrived, they found the man had suffered a stab wound.

The unidentified 31-year-old man was taken to a Greensboro hospital, where police said he was listed in critical condition on Thursday.

An investigation into the incident is underway, but police aren’t releasing any additional information.

