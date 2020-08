RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produced a $2 million prize for someone who bought a ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

The $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls, 8-12-19-47-58, beating odds of 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

No one won Wednesday’s jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $47 million as an annuity prize or $37.7 million cash for Saturday’s drawing.