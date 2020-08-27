Pravda and KGB to reopen as cafes, serving coffee and food

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Pravda and KGB in Downtown Wilmington are reopening as Pravda Cafe and KGB Cafe.

The two will serve coffee from La Columbe Coffee Roasters and food from Spoonfed Kitchen and Bakeshop.

“We were looking at spaces for our next project, a cafe featuring coffee by La Colombe Coffee Roasters, when the pandemic began and forced us to change our plans,” Owner Dustin Cook said. “We decided to focus on our existing spaces. Both at Pravda and KGB, we have created comfortable and spacious rustic coffee houses, where we look forward to welcoming new customers and our loyal crowd back for our new offerings.”

Cook and his wife, Edie Senter, have owned and operated Pravda and KGB for 6 years. Cook managed coffee shops for 25 years before coming to Wilmington and Senter worked in restaurants before becoming a DJ.

“We hope that after the COVID-19 pandemic, we can operate the cafes throughout the day and reopen our lounges again in the evenings,” Cook said. “Right now, we are focused on launching the cafes and serving wholesome food and handcrafted beverages to our customers in a spacious, relaxing environment.”

Both Pravda and KGB have been closed since March, when state-imposed restrictions were placed on businesses including Private Bars.

“I’m looking forward to seeing customers again, this time sipping coffee and eating lunch at Pravda Cafe or outside in the gorgeous courtyard of KGB Cafe, which features three tiers of socially distanced wrought iron tables – reminiscent of the cafes in Europe,” Senter said.

Cook says the Pravda and KGB people know are not going away.

“We are simply adapting and responsibly changing for the good of the public,” he said. “We will be the same business later at night in the future, when it is safe to do so.”

The official opening is Thursday, September 3.