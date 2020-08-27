Report: NC gets a ‘D’ for participation of women in politics, government

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY/AP) — A new report commissioned by a North Carolina agency finds political participation trends among women in the state have worsened slightly over the past five years.

The latest “Status of Women” report released earlier this week gave North Carolina a “D” letter grade while evaluating a host of participation factors. The state received a “C-minus” in 2015.

The report finds while voter turnout among women has improved, the percentage of women registered to vote declined slightly.

The percentage of statewide elected offices held by women also has fallen.

New Hanover County’s State Representative Deb Butler put this news into perspective.

“We make up 51 percent of the voting population, and our government should look like our citizenry,” Butler said.

Research suggests that having someone who looks like you or who comes from a similar background than you in government can raise political awareness and voting rates.

An additional result is that people are more likely to feel their vote matters.