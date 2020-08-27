Trio busted in Clarkton drug investigation

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested following a drug investigation in Clarkton.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office along with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at two homes on Booker T. Washington Road in Clarkton after receiving community complaints of drugs being sold there.

Deputies reportedly found heroin, meth, cash, and a gun.

Jeremy Octavia Johnson, 25, and Sandie Shaw Britt, 37, are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and maintaining a dwelling to sell a controlled substance.

Desmond Ashley Perkins, 31, is charged with felony possession of heroin, possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and possession with intent to manufacture heroin.

“It is the cooperation between sheriff’s offices, police departments, and Bladen County citizens that are critical to the investigation of drugs and violent crimes in Bladen County,” Sheriff Jim McVicker said.

Anyone with drug information is asked to contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.