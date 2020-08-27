Two charged in armed Chadbourn home invasion

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been charged in connection to a July home invasion at the Chadbourn home, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 31, two people were asleep at their home on Goins Road when two armed men wearing face coverings reportedly entered their bedroom.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say the suspects pointed a gun at the victims, demanded money and their cell phones before taking off.

CCSO reports one man “had something resembling a knife.”

La-Jai Tashawn Brownlee, 18, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun. Brownlee was given a $52,500 secured bond.

A juvenile was charged with first degree burglary and robbery with a dangerous weapon.