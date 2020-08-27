What Did We Miss? Tokyo parks unveil transparent public bathrooms

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Tokyo parks now feature public bathrooms with transparent walls.

Scientists in Washington State have successfully trapped murder hornets and hope to find their nest.

A New York man faked his death certificate to avoid going to jail.

