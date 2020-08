WILMINGOTN, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted for murder was arrested in Wilmington on Wednesday.

Wilmington Police say the department’s K9 Unit assisted the US Marshals Task Force in arresting Keith Melvin, 36, for the killing of 45-year-old Ronald Hall.

- Advertisement -

The deadly shooting happened around 6:35 a.m. in the 900 block of N. 30th Street on August 14.

Melvin is charged with first degree murder, possession of firearm by felon and simple affray, and is being held without bond.