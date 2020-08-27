Woman accused of setting Tabor City home on fire

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been charged with arson for allegedly setting a home on fire in Columbus County.

CCSO says a deputy responded to a home on Dothan Road in reference to a structure fire on Tuesday. After an investigation, authorities believed the fire was intentionally set.

The victim reported that he knew the person who set his house on fire.

Fortunately, everyone inside the home got out okay and no one was hurt.

Betty Smith Bryant, 63, was arrested on Wednesday.

CCSO says she is being held without bond because the case involves domestic violence.