Brunswick convicted felon wanted after walking away from Wake Correctional prison duty

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking Wake Correctional Center minimum custody offender Michael Lee Willis-Rockett, who was reported missing from his prison job assignment Thursday morning.

NCDPS says he was last seen wearing green pants and either a grey or white t-shirt around 9:50 a.m. at the Department of Public Safety’s Correction Enterprise warehouse in Apex, where the offender worked a prison job loading trucks of supplies for the prison system.

Willis-Rockett, 29, is 5’10” and weighs about 190 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a scar on his right arm and tattoos on his right eye, neck, chest, stomach and both arms.

According to NCDPS, he is serving a two-year sentence for identity theft/fraud and a probation revocation. After conviction in Brunswick, he was admitted to prison on Nov. 7, 2018. He was scheduled for release on Dec. 18.

If you see Willis-Rockett, please call 911 or the Wake Correctional Center at 919-733-7988.