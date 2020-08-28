Cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County continues to level-off

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Health officials say cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County continue to level off, averaging about 22 cases per day the past week, down from 53 per day the last week of July.

Additionally, demand for New Hanover County community drive-through testing has decreased, and public health will shift from conducting drive-through testing on-site weekly, to working with community partners to bring free testing to areas that face barriers to testing access.

“Earlier this summer we saw more widespread transmission of COVID-19 and a busy testing site, but as safety measures and the three Ws have been followed, we’re seeing a decrease in the prevalence of COVID-19 and the need for our drive-through testing site,” New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA, said. “COVID-19 is still present in our community and these safety measures need to continue, but we have an opportunity now to shift to a more direct outreach and targeted testing strategy, focusing on populations at higher risk of illness from COVID-19 and traditionally underserved communities. Our Call Center remains available to residents seeking testing resources and information about COVID-19, and that number is 910-798-6800.”

New Hanover County Public Health will work with organizations in the community to partner for pop-up or recurring testing in locations across the county to increase access to free testing resources for residents facing barriers like lack of health insurance, transportation, identification, and other challenges. When testing sites are set up, outreach will be done in the surrounding community.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, there have been a total of 3,118 positive cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County. 2,569 cases has been reported recovered.

The county has had 21 COVID-19 related deaths.

View the New Hanover County COVID-19 dashboard.