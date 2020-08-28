City council to consider extending Downtown Alive program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider extending the Downtown Alive program, which allows outdoor on-street dining downtown in response to COVID-19.

The program began in June and is set to end on September 7.

If approved, the program would run through October 18.

A companion ordinance would allocate $58,750 toward the program. The city says this money consists of $40,000 that was previously set aside for the cancelled July 4 fireworks, as well as $5,000 from the Downtown Business Alliance (DBA), and $13,750 in donations from participating restaurants. An additional $20,000 from the Municipal Services District (MSD) will be used to fund the program.

Council is set to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wilmington Convention Center.