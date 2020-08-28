More than 750,000 still without power in Laura’s aftermath

LAKE CHARLES, LA (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana are still without power or water a day after Hurricane Laura sawed a devastating path through the state.

The hurricane’s remnants are carrying tropical rain and wind across Tennessee. In hard-hit Lake Charles, Louisiana, the mayor says many of the city’s 80,000 residents could be without basic services for days or weeks.

Laura made landfall as one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever hit the U.S. At least six people died and entire neighborhoods were destroyed.

The National Weather Service says more tornadoes and flooding are possible as the system moves east.