More than 600 bags of heroin seized in New Hanover drug bust

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man is behind bars for allegedly trafficking heroin in the Wilmington area.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s office has been working with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office in a 5-month long investigation which ended earlier this week with the arrest of 31-year-old Carlos Garcia Jr.

- Advertisement -

On Wednesday, NHSO detectives executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Montclair Drive.

During the search, detectives reportedly found more than 600 bags of heroin, nearly 16 grams of unpackaged raw heroin, a Ruger 9 mm handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Garcia was arrested and is currently being held in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $500,000 bond.

He is charged with trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a felon, among other charges.