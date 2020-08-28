NC Sen. Gunn accused of breaking up aide’s marriage

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A North Carolina state senator is the subject of a lawsuit filed by a Wake County man who accuses him of breaking up his marriage with the legislator’s office aide.

Arthur Johns sued Burlington Republican Sen. Rick Gunn this week in Wake County Superior Court, seeking monetary damages.

He’s suing under claims of alienation of affection and of criminal conversation.

John says Gunn’s interference in his two-decade-old marriage to legislative assistant Karen Johns and their subsequent relationship led to marital separation last year.

Gunn called the lawsuit “baseless and hurtful.”

Gunn announced last year he wouldn’t seek reelection in 2020.