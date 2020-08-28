New downtown Wilmington building to help create jobs

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plans are underway for a new building in downtown Wilmington.

Live Oak Bank chairman and CEO, Chip Mahan, is behind the project. His hope is that the new construction will eventually help to create jobs and help businesses.

Mahan’s plan involves allowing people to get job training, regardless of their background. The goal is that this will make Wilmington an equal job opportunity area of the Cape Fear.

There is no word yet on where the building will be located. Live Oak Bank says it’s still too early to discuss any details.