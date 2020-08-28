NHCS extends Virtual Learning Academy deadline

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Schools are looking very different for thousands of local students who have no option for in-person learning right now.

New Hanover County Schools are currently in Plan C, meaning all learning is online.

The Virtual Learning Academy is one of the ways many students will be taught this year. It allows students to learn at their own pace.

The deadline to apply was schedule to expire Friday, but the district’s Deputy Superintendent Dr. LaChawn Smith says they have been forced to change it.

“Initially the plan was to pull the application from the website, but because there was so much interest expressed by families, we decided to extend that,” she said. “So the application will remain.”

Many parents say they are glad to have the Virtual Learning Academy as an option for their kids.

They say it will allow students to stay safe while continuing to learn.