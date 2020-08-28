North Carolina county commissioner facing sex charges

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a county commissioner is charged with four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports 69-year-old Ashe County Commissioner Larry Dix was arrested Thursday by agents of the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI said the alleged offenses happened between July 1, 2019 and June 19 of this year.

No additional details were available.

Dix was being held in the Alleghany County Jail with his bond set at $200,000.

It’s not known whether Dix has an attorney.