North Carolina snack food plant worker hit by truck, killed

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Police say a worker at a North Carolina snack food plant was killed when he was hit by a truck near a loading dock.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police says 56-year-old Robert Sledzewski had ended his shift at the Snyder’s-Lance plant late Thursday and was walking to his vehicle through the poorly lit area of the loading dock.

Police said as a truck driver turned into the loading dock area to retrieve a trailer, he didn’t see Sledzewski and hit him with the truck.

Police said no charges are pending in the case.