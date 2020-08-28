Police: Car drives off pier, into river near downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Multiple crews are working to recover a car that went over a barrier along the waterfront in downtown Wilmington and ended up in the Cape Fear River.

According to a statement from the Wilmington Police Department, the incident occurred Friday shortly after midnight in the area of Front and Market streets.

Someone saw a red vehicle drive over a pier and sink into the river.

Crews are working to recover the vehicle and any possible person(s) inside, police said.

As of noon, police say there is an object in the water where they are searching, but have not been able to make contact yet. They say it’s at the bottom of the river which is about 40 feet deep. Divers have been able to make it to about 20 feet before they break away from the anchor because of the current.

Wilmington PD says divers will likely have to wait for low tide before they can reach the bottom of the river.

This is a developing story.