Protesters gather outside NC store to show support for police

Dozens of protesters dressed in black and blue, holding Blue Lives Matter flags gathered in front of the Lowe’s in western North Carolina on Thursday.

“They worry more about policy rather than a child that lost his father really bad,” Marion resident Tabatha Norris said.

Protesters said a couple weeks ago, a Lowe’s employee wore a Blue Lives Matter mask to work. They said he was asked by store officials to remove the mask because it violated store policy.

“That young man happened to be Garret Crisp. Garret is the son of fallen officer Jason Crisp, who died in 2014,” protester Chris Marsh said.

Crisp and his service dog were shot and killed while pursuing a murder suspect in Pisgah National Forest in March 2014.

Marsh, who organized the silent protest, said he knows the Crisp family well and wanted to show support.

