Raleigh mayor issues curfew ahead of social justice march

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that there will be a citywide curfew in effect for Friday and Saturday nights ahead of a planned social justice march.

According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to “march for Jacob Blake” as well as those killed by Raleigh police.

- Advertisement -

Baldwin said she has no reason to believe the march will be anything but peaceful.

The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. The demonstrators plan to demand an end to police brutality.

The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

“By setting a curfew, it is my hope that we can allow those assembled the opportunity to exercise their right to free speech in a peaceful way, without violence or destruction from opportunists who don’t share the goals of peaceful protesters,” Baldwin said in a news release.

Read more here.