Raleigh mayor issues curfew ahead of social justice march

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Thursday that there will be a citywide curfew in effect for Friday and Saturday nights ahead of a planned social justice march.
According to a flier for the event, demonstrators plan to “march for Jacob Blake” as well as those killed by Raleigh police.
Baldwin said she has no reason to believe the march will be anything but peaceful.
The event is supposed to start at 7 p.m. The demonstrators plan to demand an end to police brutality.
The curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
“By setting a curfew, it is my hope that we can allow those assembled the opportunity to exercise their right to free speech in a peaceful way, without violence or destruction from opportunists who don’t share the goals of peaceful protesters,” Baldwin said in a news release.