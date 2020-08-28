Teen accused of shooting 15-year-old girl in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen boy has been charged for critically injuring a 15-year-old girl in a shooting in Wilmington Thursday afternoon, police say.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Anderson Street.

Police believe the shooting happened during an altercation.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Friday, police say the 15-year-old girl was listed as being in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, 15, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury and is currently being held in juvenile detention.