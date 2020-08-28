Teen charged in Kenosha killings stalls return to Wisconsin

KENOSHA, WI (AP) — A judge has postponed a decision on whether a 17-year-old should be returned to Wisconsin to face charges in the killing of two people on the streets of Kenosha during unrest following the police shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

The Illinois judge granted Kyle Rittenhouse’s request to delay the extradition hearing to Sept. 25 during a brief hearing Friday that was streamed online.

Rittenhouse did not appear. Blake’s shooting left him paralyzed and was caught on cellphone video.

It sparked several nights of protests in Kenosha, making it the latest focal point in a reckoning over policing and racial injustice that has gripped the country.