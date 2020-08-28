White Pants: House Part Edition ends Sunday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Lower Cape Fear LifeCare’s largest fundraiser of the year is online this year and happening now! The White Pants: House Party Edition is inviting you to throw a party, go to a party, donate, bid, and have fun to help people in the Cape Fear.

Usually the event is a giant dance party, but because of the pandemic it has moved online and into your living room this year.

Here’s how you can get involved:

HOST – Host your own version of our annual celebration between Aug. 27-30. Invite those you’ve already been social distancing with or host a creative virtual event to raise funds. Please be sure to observe state and CDC virus guidelines.

BID – From noon Aug. 24 until noon on Aug. 31 take part in our online Silent Auction at https://event.gives/whitepants with wonderful items up for bid from retails such as Monkee’s of Wilmington, Perry’s Emporium, Kingoff’s Jewelers, Flora Landscapes LLC, The Fisherman’s Wife, and ZIA Boutique, just to name a few.

DONATE – Give a gift to ensure no one is refused the care and support they need when they need it most at https://lcfhospicefoundation3233.thankyou4caring.org/pages/white-pants—house-parties-edition