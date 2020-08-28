Whiteville drug operation leads to three arrests

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Three people were arrested on numerous drug charges following an investigation by Whiteville Police Department and NC Alcohol Law Enforcement.

On Thursday, authorities were conducting an operation which led to the arrest of man who had outstanding warrants. During the investigation, Whiteville PD reports finding a “substantial” amount of drugs and a stolen gun.

Cornulius Jamal Watts, 31, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon, trafficking opium/heroin, and several drug-related crimes.

Tina McInnis, 50, and Juwarn Britt, 43, face possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking opium/heroin, and numerous other drug-related crimes.

Britt accused Whiteville PD Sergeant Aaron Herring of hitting him while handcuffed in the back of a patrol car in December of 2015. The judge ruled in favor of Herring following a trial in 2018.