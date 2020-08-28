Wilmington gang member sentenced to 9 years in federal prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to at least nine years in federal prison for distributing heroin in the Cape Fear.

Terrance Fisher, 29 was convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, distribution of a quantity of heroin and possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin.

According to court documents, on February 19, 2019, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Safe Street Task Force and the Wilmington Police Department’s Narcotics and Gang Units conducted a controlled purchase of heroin from Fisher in the area of Market Street in Wilmington.

On February 20, the FBI Task Force and Wilmington Police Detectives conducted a search of a room at the Suburban Extended Stay in Wilmington connected with Fisher. Law enforcement found heroin in the room. Fisher was not present at the time of the search, as he was visiting his North Carolina State Probation Officer.

According to law enforcement, Fisher was a gang member in Wilmington and was part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large amounts of heroin into Wilmington.

The investigation was part of OCDETF Operation Tiny Toon Adventure. An Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) is a joint federal, state, and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations, and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

In August 2018, Fisher reportedly hit multiple cars before driving into a house in Wilmington.