Woman reunited with her high school sweetheart’s dog tags

WORCESTER, MA (WCVB) — Some precious keepsakes have been returned to a veteran more than two decades after she lost them.

“First and last name. My address at the time – which is still my parents’ address,” veteran Tiffany Williams said, reading the tags. “The anniversary of when my high school sweetheart and I made these dog tags, which was 5/29/96.”

Williams, who grew up in Dudley, hasn’t seen her keepsake dog tags in decades.

“He was a year ahead of me, so he gave me some insight into why I should join the (National) Guard and what the benefits were, and I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds awesome, and we can do it together!'” she said.

She served in the National Guard for five years. The high school sweethearts eventually went their separate ways and so did her pair of the keepsake dog tags — until recently, when she got a message on Facebook from a woman who had them.

“I said, ‘You have some dog tags?’ I said, ‘Where did you find them?’ And she responds back and says, ‘Well, you know, I was at an estate sale out here in Chicopee, and, you know, they were just here,'” Williams said.

Williams doesn’t know how they got to Chicopee, but she’s happy to have them back.

