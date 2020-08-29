Chadbourn woman arrested for narcotics possession with intent to distribute

Chadbourn, NC (WWAY) — A Chadbourn woman has been arrested and accused of possession of narcotics with intent to manufacture or sell.

Jacqueline Gray Spivey, 63, was arrested by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on August 26. The CCSO’s Vice-Narcotics Unit and SWAT Unit executed a raid and search on Spivey’s home early that morning after receiving multiple citizen complaints about Spivey and after making an undercover drug purchase from Spivey at her home at 241 Gillard Road in Chadbourn.

Police seized a number of drugs from the home, including oxycodone hydrochloride tablets, fentanyl patches, and packaging materials. Police also seized a .380 semi-automatic handgun from the home.

Spivey was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors, including opium/heroin trafficking, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of drugs with intent to manufacture and sell.

Spivey is being held at the Columbus County Law Enforcement Center on a $132,000.00 secured bond.